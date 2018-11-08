BBMP nominated corporator attacked by four in KG Halli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BBMP nominated corporator was attacked by a gang of four men near his office at Gandhinagar in KG Halli on Tuesday evening. The victim sustained injuries in the incident, but is said to be out of danger. The motive for the attempted murder is yet to be ascertained.

Forty-year-old J William, a resident of KG Halli, was attacked when he came out of his office around 7.30 pm on Tuesday evening. The gang, which was reportedly waiting for him to come out, attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped as people started gathering. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he is currently undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

“Preliminary probe has established that the assailants had masks over their faces. We are investigating the motive for the attack and have formed teams to crack the case,” the KG Halli police added. Following the attack, hundreds of William’s supporters staged a protest in front of KG Halli police station demanding immediate arrest of the assailants. Senior officers intervened and assured them of speedy action.