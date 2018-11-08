Climate change probable reason for H1N1 viral influenza

Dr Swathi Rajagopal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been an increasing number of H1N1 viral influenza cases along with cases of other infections such as dengue in the past few weeks in Karnataka. The health department has put the state on high alert in view of the same. H1N1 influenza virus had already caused a pandemic in 2009. The sudden heavy rains, global climate changes with the recent floods in Kerala are probable reasons for the increase in the number of cases.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has reported that Influenza A (H3N2) viruses have dominated during 2017-2018. However, towards the second half of the year 2018, Influenza B viruses are being more commonly reported.

The infection can be self-limiting. However, children, elderly population, those with underlying lung conditions like COPD, Bronchial asthma, post organ transplant individuals are more susceptible to complications from influenza.

The expert is the consultant-Infectious Disease, Aster CMI Hospital