Differently-abled ticket examiner brutally assaulted

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A differently-abled railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was assaulted by five individuals who hail from families of railway employees. Upon being asked to produce their tickets, they beat him up mercilessly on Platform No. 1 of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. An FIR has been booked against the alleged assaulters, who are aged between 20 and 23 years, and they were produced before a magistrate court and released on bail on Wednesday.

According to highly placed railway sources, the incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Sunday (November 4) when a 20-strong batch of Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides, which comprises children of Railway employees in the East Coast Railway (ECR) Zone were waiting on Platform No. 1 to board the Prashanti Express to Bhubaneshwar. “They were all wards of ECR staffers and had free railway passes to travel,” sources said.

Ticket Examiner (TTE) Niranjan Murthy, who was on duty at an entry point of the platform, spotted the five individuals, who were part of the Scouts group, entering. “When Murthy asked them to produce their tickets, they showed the group railway pass in their possession. The pass had the name of three women and two men. When Murthy told them the pass did not tally with their names, the group got irritated,” a highly placed source said.

They started arguing. “They stressed that their parents were Railway employees and there was no need to check their credentials like this. When the TTE reiterated that he wanted to see the correct pass, the group started hitting him. Murthy, who uses a Jaipur foot, fell down. The others in the group crowded around watching the incident. A Government Railway Police (GRP) cop who tried to intervene was pushed aside by them,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a railway official at the station alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP. A top cop said, “Those involved in the assault were taken to the railway police station. A case had been booked against Someshwar, Randeep, Kumar, Haripal and Vinay, all hailing from Odisha, under Section 353 IPC, for assaulting a government servant.”

The injured TTE was taken to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram with a swollen hand and a few blood clots. He could not report for duty the next day. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bengaluru N R Sridharamurthy, said, “We have written to ECR officials about the incident. We have also asked the RPF to be more vigilant in the interest of the safety of our staff.”

J P Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer, ECR Zone, told The New Indian Express, “I will check with the authorities concerned and get back. In case any railway employee is found responsible or guilty, we will definitely take action.”