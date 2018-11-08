Home Cities Bengaluru

Differently-abled ticket examiner brutally assaulted

A differently-abled railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was assaulted by five individuals who hail from families of railway employees.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A differently-abled railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was assaulted by five individuals who hail from families of railway employees. Upon being asked to produce their tickets, they beat him up mercilessly on Platform No. 1 of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. An FIR has been booked against the alleged assaulters, who are aged between 20 and 23 years, and they were produced before a magistrate court and released on bail on Wednesday.

According to highly placed railway sources, the incident occurred around 12.30 pm on Sunday (November 4) when a 20-strong batch of Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides, which comprises children of Railway employees in the East Coast Railway (ECR) Zone were waiting on Platform No. 1 to board the Prashanti Express to Bhubaneshwar. “They were all wards of ECR staffers and had free railway passes to travel,” sources said.

Ticket Examiner (TTE) Niranjan Murthy, who was on duty at an entry point of the platform, spotted the five individuals, who were part of the Scouts group, entering. “When Murthy asked them to produce their tickets, they showed the group railway pass in their possession. The pass had the name of three women and two men. When Murthy told them the pass did not tally with their names, the group got irritated,” a highly placed source said.

They started arguing. “They stressed that their parents were Railway employees and there was no need to check their credentials like this. When the TTE reiterated that he wanted to see the correct pass, the group started hitting him. Murthy, who uses a Jaipur foot, fell down. The others in the group crowded around watching the incident. A Government Railway Police (GRP) cop who tried to intervene was pushed aside by them,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a railway official at the station alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP. A top cop said, “Those involved in the assault were taken to the railway police station. A case had been booked against Someshwar, Randeep, Kumar, Haripal and Vinay, all hailing from Odisha, under Section 353 IPC, for assaulting a government servant.”

The injured TTE was taken to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram with a swollen hand and a few blood clots. He could not report for duty the next day. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bengaluru  N R Sridharamurthy, said, “We have written to ECR officials about the incident. We have also asked the RPF to be more vigilant in the interest of the safety of our staff.”

J P Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer, ECR Zone, told The New Indian Express, “I will check with the authorities concerned and get back. In case any railway employee is found responsible or guilty, we will definitely take action.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Differently-abled TTE assaulted

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • veera kannadiga
    Kannadigas will never learn a lesson. They r used to getting beaten like this by outsiders. Even God can't save karnataka and kannadigas
    21 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp