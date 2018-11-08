Home Cities Bengaluru

Festival worsens pollution levels in Bengaluru

In addition, the ban on bursting firecrackers at times other than between 8 pm and 10 pm was  flouted across the city.

Published: 08th November 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the Deepavali waste generated was lower than other years, the firecrackers appear to have contributed to an increase in air pollution levels in the city on Wednesday, as quantities of pollutants at several areas recorded high values.

In addition, the ban on bursting firecrackers at times other than between 8 pm and 10 pm was flouted across the city. The number of vehicles on the roads would have been lower than usual on Wednesday, as many offices would have declared a holiday. Yet, the concentration of pollutants showed a spike at several Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality monitoring stations during the night.

For example, at the CPCB’s measuring station at Hebbal, PM10 (particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter) levels were found to be 454 ug/m3. For PM10 concentrations above 430 ug/m3, air quality index is catogorised as ‘severe.’ At the station at City Railway Station, PM10 concentration was 407.61 at 9.15 pm, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category of air quality index.   The PM10 readings at Hombegowda Nagar (near NIMHANS) and Silk Board junction were 323 and 310 respectively, indicating a ‘poor’ air quality index.

The PM2.5 (up to 2.5 microns in diameter) readings also showed steep spikes at these stations.  At Hebbal, a PM2.5 concentration of 381 ug/m3 was recorded around 9 pm, indicating a ‘severe’ concentration (250+).  The readings were slightly lower, but still much above satisfactory at other stations. Hombegowda Nagar and Silk Board recorded readings of 231 and 221 respectively, placing both in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, KSPCB officials are compiling an overall picture of the pollution levels recorded during Deepavali in the city, and said it would be published on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Pollution Deepavali

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anonymous
    Stop targeting Hindu festivals alone.
    22 days ago reply

  • anonymous
    R u as watchful as now
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp