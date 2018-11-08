Festival worsens pollution levels in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the Deepavali waste generated was lower than other years, the firecrackers appear to have contributed to an increase in air pollution levels in the city on Wednesday, as quantities of pollutants at several areas recorded high values.

In addition, the ban on bursting firecrackers at times other than between 8 pm and 10 pm was flouted across the city. The number of vehicles on the roads would have been lower than usual on Wednesday, as many offices would have declared a holiday. Yet, the concentration of pollutants showed a spike at several Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality monitoring stations during the night.

For example, at the CPCB’s measuring station at Hebbal, PM10 (particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter) levels were found to be 454 ug/m3. For PM10 concentrations above 430 ug/m3, air quality index is catogorised as ‘severe.’ At the station at City Railway Station, PM10 concentration was 407.61 at 9.15 pm, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category of air quality index. The PM10 readings at Hombegowda Nagar (near NIMHANS) and Silk Board junction were 323 and 310 respectively, indicating a ‘poor’ air quality index.

The PM2.5 (up to 2.5 microns in diameter) readings also showed steep spikes at these stations. At Hebbal, a PM2.5 concentration of 381 ug/m3 was recorded around 9 pm, indicating a ‘severe’ concentration (250+). The readings were slightly lower, but still much above satisfactory at other stations. Hombegowda Nagar and Silk Board recorded readings of 231 and 221 respectively, placing both in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, KSPCB officials are compiling an overall picture of the pollution levels recorded during Deepavali in the city, and said it would be published on Thursday.