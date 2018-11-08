Hold ‘globe’ in your glass at road show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The annual road show property ‘Globe in a Glass’ is back with its third edition. Introducing the novelties of the mammoth spirit world, this initiative by Sula Selections brings together the finest wine and spirits of the globe. It will bring together connoisseurs of the wine and spirit industry and travel enthusiasts with spirit manufacturers and product ambassadors. Making the globe a smaller place, the glasses at this edition promise to deliver a larger than life experience with every sip more tantalising than the previous.

This year, the road show will present brands such as Ferrari Trento, Highland Queen Scotch Whisky, Botanist from Remy Cointreau. It provides an occasion, and a glass, to taste the various types of wines and spirits available worldwide and keep up with new-fangled launches and make new favourites. The first two editions were a grand success owing to an overwhelming response by the people and the participation of the world’s leading alco-bev brands.

Prominent names from the industry will be present. Guests can meet and greet with the wine and spirit makers, brand ambassadors, producers and other industry stalwarts to help them understand taste, flavours and more. Post tastings, the consumers can attend master classes by Remy Contreau and Beluga Noble Russian Vodka and enjoy music.

Globe in your glass

Where: Kitty Ko, The Lalit Ashok

When: December 4

Book your tickets on bookmyshow