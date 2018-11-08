Jumpsuit to train you in sports through virtual reality

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: HoloSuit, an augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR based tech) startup with its research and development centre based in Mysuru, acts as a bridge between the virtual and real world.

The aim of the startup launched in 2017 is to make sports training accessible to everyone by virtualising the training – starting with cricket and later expanding it to other sports. The startup has multiple approved and pending patents in these domains from all around the world from US, Singapore to Europe and Japan.

HoloSuit virtualises your entire body so that you can interact in this 3D space. When a person enters the virtual world wearing the suit, it makes the person experience the training with the help of sensors and haptic feedback devices that send vibrations to different parts of the body when the user touch or feel things in the virtual world.

It allows users to even feel the objects in the virtual world through localised haptic exciters located all across the body. For example, if a virtual cricket ball hits your left shoulder, you can feel the ball on your shoulder through the HoloSuit. The track jumpsuit technology uses a full body sensor and feedback packed track jumpsuit which allows you to point, touch and feel 3D objects creating a 4D immersive experience, which is being considered as a game changing technology enabling whole new generation of mixed reality applications.

It contains multiple embedded sensors and haptic feedback devices across both arms, legs, and all ten fingers combined with embedded buttons which captures the user’s entire body’s movement data and uses haptic feedback to send information back to the user for scenarios including neuro-rehab, sports, healthcare, education, gaming, entertainment, skill development, automobile, factory training, disaster response, robot training, defense or industrial operation.

The software is compatible with all mobile software as well as AR/VR/MR platforms. The technology can be used in various fields including sports, health, entertainment, games, factory training and military.

Recently, the startup won the Elevate 2018 Startup Award from the government of Karnataka which granted it `50 lakh. The startup has even received funding from its brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh.

The versatile cricketer will represent the sports vertical of the brand which will encourage the budding sportspersons in all fields to learn through the machine learning mechanism of Holosuit.

Yuvraj Singh says, “I am thrilled to be a part of this tech initiative which will leapfrog us to a next level of learning and teaching. We are proud such products are coming out in India. The sports vertical at Holosuit will provide its sports lovers the much needed teaching through virtual experience. HoloSuit provides the ability to train in virtual reality using AI and at the same time, HoloSuit can also be used in the real world to track their progress.”

Harsha Kikkeri, CEO of Holosuit, says, “Our intention is to make sports training accessible to everyone by virtualising the world and the players. With HoloSuit based sports training across cricket and other academies, we will be able to track a sportsperson’s progress objectively and identify and promote talent from an early stage - regardless of their geographical location.”

He adds that they recently demonstrated HoloSuit technology at the 5th World Machine Learning and Deep Learning Congress in Dubai. Harsha holds 35+ international patents from the US, Europe, China, Japan, and other countries. He has over 18 years of experience working on IoT, augmented/virtual reality, aerial and ground robots with expertise in drones, sensor fusion, and machine learning.

Funding

The startup has received investments from industry evangelists including Shabir Momin (MD-CTO at ZengaTV, one digital entertainment), Rohit Nanda (senior vice president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) and Mohammed Sirajuddin (director of Catapooolt and co-founder of Creator’s Gurukul, Desiredwings.com).