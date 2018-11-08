Out of 25,000 hawkers identified in Bengaluru, more than half now have ID cards

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

BENGALURU: Corporators from different wards in the city have initiated the process of issuing ID cards to street hawkers, after residents raising complaints that these vendors are making the lives of commuters difficult by occupying footpaths.

Speaking to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, CE learnt that the corporation has already recognised 25,000 street hawkers in the city who are eligible for ID cards. Prasad said, “Of the 25,000 street hawkers, we have issued IDs to 15,000 already. The remaining 10,000 will be issued soon — a survey is still underway.”

Around 300 street hawkers from Kalasipalya and Gandhi Bazaar have been given their cards, with a permit to set up their stalls on the roadside. Uday Garudachar, MLA, Chickpet constituency, said, “We have distributed around 300 ID cards here.” Garudachar added that ID cards will also ensure things are in control, and that a check can be kept on migrants to ensure no criminal activities are happening. Vendors need to spend between `500-700 to get their cards made, he said.

Dedicated spaces for hawkers soon?

Manjunath added that along with the survey to identify which vendors need of ID cards, plans to develop and revamp the city's main markets are also underway.

On the KR Puram and Mahadevpura stretch, for example, CE found that street hawkers occupying footpaths are inconveniencing residents who use the KR Puram foot-over bridge to get to the other side. A vendor at KR Puram's main market said, “The BBMP has started to allot and repair markets so us hawkers can be moved to these spaces.”

Srikant, corporator of ward 55, KR Puram, said, “The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken note of the complaints from residents regarding street hawkers, and has sanctioned `48 crore to rejuvenate KR Puram market.” He added “A hi-tech market space will come up on four-six acres, where street hawkers can place their stalls, legally.”Manjunath added that this process is likely to take six months to a year's time.

Challenge in recognising vendors

With regard to rules to be followed by street hawkers to avail ID cards, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “While submitting Aadhaar details is a must, the Bengaluru Street Vendors Association has formed a committee to inspect and provide details of those needing cards.” He added, “A vendor's address proof is also needed. We had instructed officials that ID cards be distributed at the stalls itself. But this has not been possible, as the inspection committee is facing challenges in recognising vendors with no address proof.