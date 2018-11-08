Home Cities Bengaluru

Two minor girls lose eyesight in Bengaluru, 20 hurt on day 1 of Diwali

On the very first day of Deepavali, Bengaluru saw at least 20 reported cases of cracker-related injuries.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Divya, a UKG student, who was injured at Bommasandra was hospitalised on Wednesday | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the very first day of Deepavali, Bengaluru saw at least 20 reported cases of cracker-related injuries. While two girls have lost their eyesight permanently, one 70-year-old was treated for minor injury to the eye. Unfortunately, in all the three cases, the victims were not the ones bursting crackers.

“It is unfortunate that despite warnings by doctors, rules by SC and several guidance by the Fire and Emergency Services to remain safe, there have been at least 20 such cases,” said Dr H S Satish, Dean-cum-Director of Victoria Hospital.

The two girls, who lost their eyesight, are identified as twelve-year-old Sayedabanu from Devanahalli and six-year-old Divya of Bommanhalli. They have both been admitted to Minto Hospital for further treatment. Divya’s left retina is severely damaged, said the doctors.

Doctors at Minto Hospital said added that in just one day the hospital has received nine cases related to eye injuries. While only two have been admitted, the rest were given primary treatment. Meanwhile, at Naryana Netralaya four cases were reported, one of which was a 70-year-old man treated for a burn injury on his eyelash. There were also two cases of eye injury reported at Shekar Netralaya.

