CCB cops search Ballari mining baron Janardhan Reddy’s house, say no vital documents found 

BALLARI: The sleuths of the Bengaluru Cental Crime Branch raided Gali Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari in connection with his alleged involvement in a multi-crore fraud case.

With Reddy allegedly going absconding, the CCB police has raided Reddy’s residence in Ballari and conducted a search operations. Since Reddy is not supposed to enter Ballari, Molakalmuru MLA Sriramulu arrived at the house and was present when search operations were conducted. Reddy’s wife Aruna Lakshmi was in the house. It is learnt that CCB was looking for some vital documents in connection with the case.

The team is said to have searched the house of Reddy’s aides also. The raid headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manjunath Choudary began at around 6 am in the morning. It is learnt that Reddy’s mother-in-law Nagalakshmamma created a scene by screaming at the officials.

The raiding party took photographs of certain documents and search ended at around 1 pm and the same continued for another couple of hours at Obulapuram Mining Company. However, sources said that the raiding party could not get its hand on any vital documents. Neither the police nor Sriramulu spoke anything about the raid.

It is learnt that Aruna Lakshmi was interrogated by local women police in presence of the CCB officials. However the local police officials maintained that they are not aware of the raid. Earlier, the CCB police had gone to raid Reddy’s aide Ali Khan’s house, but it was locked. The raid ended with the officials getting their documents signed by Aruna Lakshmi.