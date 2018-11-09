Home Cities Bengaluru

Free entry for differently-abled,  50 percent discount for school students at Odisha Maritime Museum

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, MLAs of Cuttack and Tangi, Development Commissioner and Cuttack Collector were present.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A painting at Odisha Maritime Museum. (Photo | http://www.odishastatemaritimemuseum.org)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed Odisha Maritime Museum to grant 50 per cent discount to school students below 14 years of age and free entry to differently-abled visiting the SFX theatre and aquarium of the museum.

Presiding over the fourth working committee meeting of the museum at Secretariat here, the Chief Minister emphasised on creating awareness about Odisha’s maritime history among the students by distributing information booklets on the museum in all schools and colleges in Cuttack city.

The meeting also decided to revise the salary of museum employees and disburse 21 days’ extra salary as they have been working during holidays as well. Besides, installment of mirror maze and expansion of aquariums in the museum were also discussed in the meet.

As the maritime museum is turning out to be a popular destination in the State with increasing footfall since its opening in 2013, the meeting decided to take special measures for development and beautification of the surrounding locality. Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, MLAs of Cuttack and Tangi, Development Commissioner and Cuttack Collector were present.

