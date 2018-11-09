Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 50 coconut trees burnt during Diwali in Bangalore

The fire & emergency services had a busy evening on Wednesday as more than 50 coconut trees were burnt in different areas across the city due to cracker-related incidents.

Deepavali celebrations under way at ISKCON in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fire & emergency services had a busy evening on Wednesday as more than 50 coconut trees were burnt in different areas across the city due to cracker-related incidents. Apart from that, a saw mill and a furniture godown also burnt down. No casualties, however, were reported in any of these incidents.   

 Fireworks light up the city
skyline | shriram b n

According to fire department officials, Ambika Saw Mill was gutted in Chikkabidarakallu near Nelamangala while a furniture showroom caught fire in Banaguli near Anekal. An automobile body-making unit was partially gutted on Double Road in Shanthinagar. Even the Hulimavu police had a scare when the grass in their police station premises caught fire, forcing the policemen to seek help from the fire service department. 

The fire department officials said they received at least 68 calls reporting fires across the city on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Although it was a hectic day for the fire personnel, the staff nevertheless managed to put out the fires before they could spread and cause further damage, the officials said.

A senior fire officer said, “People should be more aware and careful while bursting crackers like rockets which cause fires to trees, factories or houses. We had issued some safety norms to be followed, including those to prevent such mishaps.”

Vijay Nishanth, an environmentalist, said, “People should be sensible while bursting crackers. I have observed that rockets sometimes get stuck on coconut trees, which causes fires. People should choose open grounds to burst crackers, and should take fire safety norms seriously to prevent such incidents.”

