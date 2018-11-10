Home Cities Bengaluru

Advance bail plea to be heard on Monday

The hearing has been adjourned till Monday. 

Published: 10th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGAURU/BALLARI: Former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who is wanted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a multi-crore cheating case, has moved a city civil court seeking anticipatory bail. The hearing has been adjourned till Monday. 

Meanwhile, the CCB has issued notice to Reddy and his close aide Ali Khan to appear before the investigation officer before Sunday evening.

Reddy’s counsel CH Hanumantharaya filed an interim bail petition and a regular anticipatory bail plea in a city civil & sessions court on Friday. He requested the court that interim bail should be granted to his client, as the CCB police have falsely implicated Reddy in the case.

The court directed the prosecution to file objection, if any, to the anticipatory bail plea by Monday and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, advocate Ranganath Reddy moved an application on behalf of the investors of Ambidant Pvt Ltd. The court allowed the petition and the advocate submitted that bail should not be granted to Reddy in the interest of the investors.

The CCB’s efforts to trace Reddy have not been successful so far. 

Gali Janardhana Reddy Central Crime Branch

