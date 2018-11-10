Congress leader’s ‘burn PM’ barb raises BJP hackles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa slammed senior Congress leader and former law minister T B Jayachandra for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior Congress leader made a controversial statement on Friday during a protest against demonetisation. Criticizing the Prime Minister for demonetisation of Rs1000 and Rs 500 currency notes, the Congress leader had stated that “the time has come to burn PM Modi alive.”

“This is an outrageous statement by any standard or parameter. Going by the venom being spewed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Congressmen, it looks like the leaders of the country’s oldest political party are a frustrated lot,” Yeddyurappa stated.

The BJP leader said that it was shocking that Jayachandra, who had worked as Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister of state, would say such a thing.

“I demand an explanation from KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao whether he endorses Jayachandra’s statement. The BJP is contemplating legal recourse against Jayachandra for his statement threatening the Prime Minister,” he added.