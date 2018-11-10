Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress leader’s ‘burn PM’ barb raises BJP hackles

BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa slammed senior Congress leader and former law minister T B Jayachandra for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Published: 10th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress members, including former minister Ramalinga Reddy, stage a protest against the BJP government on the second anniversary of demonetisation at Anand Rao Circle on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa slammed senior Congress leader and former law minister T B Jayachandra for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The senior Congress leader made a controversial statement on Friday during a protest against demonetisation. Criticizing the Prime Minister for demonetisation of Rs1000 and Rs 500 currency notes, the Congress leader had stated that “the time has come to burn PM Modi alive.”

“This is an outrageous statement by any standard or parameter. Going by the venom being spewed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Congressmen, it looks like the leaders of the country’s oldest political party are a frustrated lot,” Yeddyurappa stated. 

The BJP leader said that it was shocking that Jayachandra, who had worked as Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister of state, would say such a thing. 

“I demand an explanation from KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao whether he endorses Jayachandra’s statement. The BJP is contemplating legal recourse against Jayachandra for his statement threatening the Prime Minister,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi B S Yeddyurappa T B Jayachandra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp