Home Cities Bengaluru

Experts to help patients, kin cope with cancer 

Cancer patients at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) will soon have counsellors to inform them about the disease.

Published: 10th November 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cancer patients at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) will soon have counsellors to inform them about the disease. Director Dr. C Ramachandra said the hospital is all set to sign an MoU with NIMHANS to provide counsellors to help the patients and their families cope with the disease.

“Treating cancer is not just about the treatment. From breaking the news to the patient to chemotherapy and facing the last stages, patients and their families need counselling,” the director said. 
The hospital authorities claim that as the number of cancer patients rise, they have to work towards improving the patient’s quality of life along with treatment. 

“Cancer patients go through a lot, physically and emotionally. It is important to devise measures to offer their minds some relief,” said a doctor from Kidwai’s Department of Oncology. 
He said,“It is not just about the treatment but how it is administered. This could help change the outcome of the treatment in a positive way.” 

The hospital will also organise community events and counselling sessions so patients can interact within a support group. They will also offer counselling workshops for the family embers of patients, to help them deal with the challenges, diagnosis and the disease. Group therapy sessions will also be held where survivors will talk about how they made it through. The idea is to offer hope as well as care.

The director is making all efforts possible to provide cancer patients with a calm atmosphere that would be quieter than the usual hustle and bustle of a hospital. The MoU will be signed between the two institutes next week, the KIC director added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cancer  Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp