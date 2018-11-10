Home Cities Bengaluru

From Turkey to Bengaluru

Zuhair Fiyaz, who is in his mid-20s, discovered this ice cream parlour and fell in love with it.

Published: 10th November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Meet your sweettooth cravings here at The Maras, south India’s first Turkish ice cream parlour that opened recently on the busy Jyoti Nivas College Road in Koramangala. 

There are a variety of flavours that one can try here. A Turkish flavour, Saada, originated from the Turkish word Saadee, is also available here. Other flavours include the popularly-sold almond honey, chocolate brownie, kiwi (they claim to use the kiwi fruit for its rich flavour), pistachio, caramel and strawberry-banana, that tastes like a bubble gum.

It’s a joint venture by Nikita Agarwal, her husband, Vinay Agarwal and brothers in-law Manish and Nikhil Agarwal. They say they wanted to start something unique and hence, came up with this idea. “Our tagline – Serving cones with happiness – is in par with the way we serve Turkish ice creams to people. Our happiness ‘delivery man’, Mustafa, is from Turkey and the way he plays with the ice cream before handing it over is unique and exciting to watch. People, especially children, queue up in front of the shop and watch him prepare the ice cream for two minutes. It’s fun to watch him serve scoops of ice cream on the cone,” says Nikita. 

But, why the name Maras? “Dondurma, the Turkish ice cream, as is originally called, is believed to have been found in the city of Maras in Turkey. Hence, we decided to just name it The Maras (pronounced Marash),” says Manish.

Apart from ice creams, they also sell Turkish sweets such as baklava and bulbul, and their sale shot up during the festive season. “We are open on all days, from 12.30 pm to 12 am. We were a hit during Diwali as people were looking for unique sweets for gifting purposes,” says Nikita. “We recently added the Matcha flavour, originally from Japan, which tastes similar to green tea, for diet-conscious people,” she adds. 

Zuhair Fiyaz, who is in his mid-20s, discovered this ice cream parlour and fell in love with it. He says, “I have visited this ice cream parlour thrice and my aim is to try out all their flavours one by one. Mustafa is a delight to watch every time I buy an ice cream from him. They gave me a loyalty card which offers my 10th ice cream for free.” Approx. cost for two: Rs 150


Customers say watching Mustafa make the ice creams is a delight

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Maras Turkish ice cream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp