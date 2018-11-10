Home Cities Bengaluru

Man accused of robbing actor held

 The Nelamangala police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of robbing actor Vinod Raj of Rs 1 lakh.

Published: 10th November 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nelamangala police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of robbing actor Vinod Raj of Rs 1 lakh. The accused, Samson alias Ojikuppam Raju, allegedly robbed Raj on September 28 when he was going home after withdrawing some cash from a bank. 

Samson was picked up by the police who, acting on a tip-off, caught him near a private bank in Nelamangala where he was observing movements of customers. Three others escaped by jumping into an open drain. 

During questioning, Samson revealed his involvement in the Vinod Raj case and said that he was supposed to invest the money in property. The police recovered Rs 1 lakh from him. He further said the other three members of the gang had come to the city to target customers of banks.  “The gang had rented a house in Hosakote where Samson had kept the stolen money. A bike was also seized from him. A special team is visiting Andhra Pradesh to nab the other gang members,” a police officer said.  

Meanwhile, actor Vinod Raj told TNIE: “I have identified the accused Samson who slashed the rear tyre while his associates posed as my fans to divert my attention.”

On September 28, two men had diverted the attention of Vinod Raj, by slashing the rear tyre of his car forcing him to stop and then making away with the money kept inside. Samson was one of the two. 
Diverting the attention of bank customers was the primary modus operandi of the gang, who hailed from Ojikuppam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
robbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp