Polls for BBMP Dy Mayor, Committee members likely to be held on November 23

BENGALURU: The elections for the Deputy Mayor’s post and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Standing Committee members’ are likely to be held in the third week of November. The Deputy Mayor’s post has been vacant ever since Ramila Umashankar from Janata Dal(Secular) passed away on October 5, just a week after taking charge.

The Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections were held on September 28 but the BBMP standing committee members’ election was postponed.

There are 15 JD(S) councillors, of which four councillors had previously served as deputy mayors.

While some leaders are pitching for women councillors to take up the job, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah said he is backing Nagapura ward councillor Bhadregowda who is part of his Assembly constituency.

“I want someone from my Assembly constituency to become the Deputy Mayor. There are four JD(S) councillors in my constituency,” he said. Nethra Narayana from Kaval Byrasandra ward is also in the race.

Ruling party leader in BBMP Council M Shivaraj told The New Indian Express that the election was likely to be held on November 23. The official notification from Regional Election Commissioner is expected to be issued in a day or two.

“We are extending our support to JD(S) for the Deputy Mayor’s post. Standing Committee members will be elected and candidates will be selected by leaders from both parties. The independent councillors who support the alliance will also get a good post,’’ he said.