Two arrested at airport for possessing fake documents

Two people were held in two separate incidents at Kempegowda International Airport for possessing fake identity documents.

Published: 10th November 2018 09:46 AM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people were held in two separate incidents at Kempegowda International Airport for possessing fake identity documents.  A 28-year-old Bangladeshi was held by Immigration officials at the KIA on Thursday for carrying fake identity documents on him. He has been produced in court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody. Another incident pertaining to fake documents also came to light on Friday afternoon.  

According to airport police, Suman Chandranath was on his way to Nepal to visit the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on Thursday evening. He was travelling from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. “Officials held him based on suspicion just as he was passing through the immigration counters for clearance for the Royal Nepal Airlines flight RNA 226 scheduled to depart from BIAL to Kathmandu at 5.45 pm,” a top cop said. 
Officials checked Chandranath’s baggage and found a birth certificate which showed his parents as natives of Bangladesh. “Chandranath managed to get an Aadhaar card, PAN card and a driving licence in Tirupur to establish himself as an Indian,” the cop said. Officials later handed him over to the airport police.  

On interrogating him, cops found out that he sold readymade garments at his shop ‘S S Garments’ at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. His wife was also of Bangladeshi origin. “Chandranath claims to have lived in Tirupur for over 10 years but that is yet to be verified,” a cop said. “We booked an FIR and produced him at Devanahalli court on Friday morning. Investigation is on,” he added. 

In another incident on Friday pertaining to fake documents, Y S Saini from Tamil Nadu was held on Friday afternoon for attempting to cheat immigration officials by producing fake documents. “His passport too had been tampered with,” a cop said.

There has been a surge in the production of fake passports at the KIA this year by people of various nationalities, a top cop said.

