EC invites changes in voter lists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India has invited applications to make changes in electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in May 2019. The EC, which published the draft electoral rolls of different constituencies on Saturday, has set December 20 as the last date for inclusion, correction and removal of names from the electoral list. All applications will be disposed by December 31 and the final list of voters, along with their photos, will be published on January 15.

People can verify if their names are on the electoral rolls on www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in. Those seeking inclusion in the revised electoral rolls will have to submit the required documents in a prescribed format, with various formats available for new additions, corrections and transposition of a voter from one constituency to the other.

