HC rejects plea on norms for Kempegowda award selection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has dismissed a public interest petition seeking directions to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to frame guidelines for the selection of suitable persons for the annual Nadaprabhu Kempegowda award. Petitioner Anil Kumar Shetty, a resident of JP Nagar, had moved the court alleging discrepancies in the selection process.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha dismissed the petition, saying that the matter did not convince the court to entertain the PIL specifically because the petitioner had not made any representation or suggestions to the authorities concerned. However, the court gave liberty to the petitioner to make an appropriate representation to the BBMP.

The petitioner sought the HC to issue a direction to the BBMP to form a committee comprising prominent members of civil society and a retired judge of the High Court for selecting sawardees. He has also pointed out that there must be a set of guidelines for selection of recipients of the award.

The petition stated that the information regarding the credentials and contributions of the awardee must be made public to avoid any unfair practices and equity and justice should be maintained while issuing the award.