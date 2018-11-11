Home alone 33-year-old woman raped at knifepoint

Home Cities Bengaluru

An unidentified man barged into the house of a 33-year-old chartered accountant and raped her at knifepoint before fleeing.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified man barged into the house of a 33-year-old chartered accountant and raped her at knifepoint before fleeing. The woman, who stays with 3 other roommates, was alone at home as her housemates had gone out of town for Deepavali. Her house is located on West of Chord Road at Basaveshwaranagar. The incident happened on Thursday night. A special team has been formed to nab the culprit. No useful CCTV footage or clues have been found so far.

A senior police officer said that the woman works for a private firm and was living with three of her friends in a rented house. She alleged in her complaint that after she returned home from work, at around 9.30 pm, an unidentified man rang the door bell. When she opened the door, he barged inside and pushed her on the bed before threatening her with a knife. When she tried to raise an alarm he covered her mouth and slapped her before locking the door from inside. Meanwhile, she lost consciousness due to the shock and he raped her repeatedly. He stayed at the house for a few hours as it was empty.

“The accused ransacked her belongings. He also took some things kept in the refrigerator before fleeing the scene. The victim also noticed that he had taken money from her wallet. When he left the house, she ran out and screamed for help. The neighbours who rushed to help, took her inside and gave her some clothes. The Basaveshwaranagar police were alerted about the incident. The woman hails from North India and had come to the city a few years ago. She has been staying with her friends since she is unmarried, the police officer added.

She further said that the accused did not talk at all when he entered the house. She said that he seemed to be between 18 to 25 years and that she had never seen him anywhere in the area earlier. However, she said she would be able to identify him. Meanwhile, information about habitual offenders has been gathered as the police are suspecting professional criminals are behind the crime, the officer said.

