It’s the kid in you who falls in love

BENGALURU: What would you say if someone told you that in any loving relationship, there are always two children who are in love? No, we are not talking of puppy love between cute 4-year- olds.

What we are really saying is that all of us, as adults, have our own inner child within us, and when in a loving relationship, what we are really seeking is for our inner child to be able to relate to the inner child of our beloved. The inner child is not merely a metaphorical child within us, but almost a literal one – like a younger version of us is living inside us, carrying with it, playfulness and creativity.

Often, that child gets socialised out through our growing up years. We strive to achieve a different ideal of the cool, calm, collected adult who can make great decisions, is goal-driven, is purposeful and resourceful. Of course, it is really important that we do become such strong adults, but it is often at the cost of that inner child, who gets stifled and forgotten, like so much of the music and dance that we might have enjoyed as a child. Somewhere between senior school and university, the child gets ignored, or worse, actively shunned or repressed. The playfulness and competitive joy of games and sports gets relegated to weekend hobbies to make space for the serious business of being an adult.

Now, when two people fall in love, is it really the adults falling in love with each other’s

eruditeness and ability to balance their accounts? Or are they falling in love with the undertones of mischief, fun, play and joy that are there if you scratch the surface of the seriousness of their education, jobs and social connectedness?

Chances are that it is the two children within us connecting and falling in love. It happens quite unconsciously. Think of any rom-com that you like – be it the When Harry Met Sally, or Modern Family, you are likely to see romance click through the cracks when that inner child shines, despite the cultivated adulthood. If you look at your own love, you would see it as well.

When we do find someone that we really connect with and fall in love with, it is, more often than not, us seeking to somehow make that inner child come alive again, but within the safety and security that the adulthood offers. The challenge is that often times, that connection again falls prey to the pressures of adult life and succumbs to EMIs, career progression and such.

But what if we could be conscious of our inner child? Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could let them live and love forever?