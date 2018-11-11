Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s the kid in you who falls in love

What would you say if someone told you that in any loving relationship, there are always two children who are in love? No, we are not talking of puppy love between cute 4-year- olds.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What would you say if someone told you that in any loving relationship, there are always two children who are in love? No, we are not talking of puppy love between cute 4-year- olds.
What we are really saying is that all of us, as adults, have our own inner child within us, and when in a loving relationship, what we are really seeking is for our inner child to be able to relate to the inner child of our beloved. The inner child is not merely a metaphorical child within us, but almost a literal one – like a younger version of us is living inside us, carrying with it, playfulness and creativity.

Often, that child gets socialised out through our growing up years. We strive to achieve a different ideal of the cool, calm, collected adult who can make great decisions, is goal-driven, is purposeful and resourceful. Of course, it is really important that we do become such strong adults, but it is often at the cost of that inner child, who gets stifled and forgotten, like so much of the music and dance that we might have enjoyed as a child. Somewhere between senior school and university, the child gets ignored, or worse, actively shunned or repressed. The playfulness and competitive joy of games and sports gets relegated to weekend hobbies to make space for the serious business of being an adult.

Now, when two people fall in love, is it really the adults falling in love with each other’s 
eruditeness and ability to balance their accounts? Or are they falling in love with the undertones of mischief, fun, play and joy that are there if you scratch the surface of the seriousness of their education, jobs and social connectedness?

Chances are that it is the two children within us connecting and falling in love. It happens quite unconsciously. Think of any rom-com that you like – be it the When Harry Met Sally, or  Modern Family, you are likely to see romance click through the cracks when that inner child shines, despite the cultivated adulthood. If you look at your own love, you would see it as well.

When we do find someone that we really connect with and fall in love with, it is, more often than not, us seeking to somehow make that inner child come alive again, but within the safety and security that the adulthood offers. The challenge is that often times, that connection again falls prey to the pressures of adult life and succumbs to EMIs, career progression and such.

But what if we could be conscious of our inner child? Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could let them live and love forever?

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp