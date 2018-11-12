History-sheeters fire at police team, nabbed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KR Puram police nabbed two wanted history-sheeters on Sunday. The culprits fired three rounds at the police but were shot in their legs and caught after a chase. The duo has been admitted to a government hospital where they are recovering. The police recovered a country-made pistol and a dagger from the duo.

Muniraju, a constable attached to KR Puram police station, was stabbed by one of them and he has been admitted to Satya Sai Hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

The culprits had been absconding after their alleged involvement in a murder reported a month ago.

The duo has been identified as Naveen Kumar alias Appu (29) and Girish (23), residents of VB Layout in KR Puram.

A senior police officer said Appu was allegedly involved in the murder of Sirapura Srinivas, husband of a former BBMP councillor, in March 2014 and was arrested under the Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act (KCOCA).

Two months later, he was released on bail, but he began indulging in anti-social activities in the area again.

On October 13, Appu and Girish allegedly abducted Chetan, a rival gang member, and took him to Hosakote where they allegedly killed him before burning his body. Chetan was reportedly locked in a room for two days before he was stabbed to death by Appu and Giri.

Chetan was said to have met them to discuss an issue but Appu reportedly assumed that Chetan had come to kill him and took him to Hosakote.Six of their associates were arrested soon after the incident came to light and the case was transferred to the KR Puram police from the Hosakote police.

“A special team on Sunday morning received an alert about Appu and Girish’s movements. Inspector Jayaraj and his team intercepted the duo while riding a bike on Kadugodi main road. Seeing the police jeep trying to intercept them, Appu pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at the vehicle. Three bullets hit the rear windscreen. Inspector Jayaraj opened fire at Appu and neutralised him. Meanwhile, Constable Muniraju chased Girish who was trying to flee, but the latter attacked him with a dagger. Then, Jayaraj fired at Girish and the duo were subsequently caught. Appu and Girish were shot at in their right legs,” the police officer added.

During interrogation, Appu said the bike was stolen by them and they had bought a country-made pistol from another habitual offender. “