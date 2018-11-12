Home Cities Bengaluru

Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of non-violence is complex: Panelists

The deaths of both Gandhi and Rabin were assassinations that shocked the respective countries.

Prof Vijay Padaki in conversation with Consul General of Israel Dana Kursh and Prof. Gadi Ariav | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The roles of Mahatma Gandhi and former Israel Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin were discussed by a panel of two scholars, at an event organised by the Consulate General of Israel to South India here on Sunday.

The panelists — one from India and the other one from Israel — spoke about the lives and deaths of the two leaders, the similarities they shared and their memories of the day when they were both assassinated. The event was held to commemorate the two leaders.

The panelists were Prof Vijay Padaki, a founding faculty at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) and a visiting professor at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Prof Gadi Ariav, associate professor, Management of Technology and Information systems, Tel Aviv University, Israel.

Prof Padaki said Gandhi was a complex person who himself struggled with many issues in his life. “When seen from a management point of view, you see a very different Gandhi. Even his ideas on non-violence were complex,” he said.

The deaths of both Gandhi and Rabin were assassinations that shocked the respective countries. Recalling the assassination of Rabin, Prof Ariav said it was a devastating, unbelievable event in Israel. Prof Padaki said assassinations had been fairly common throughout history, and they all arose because people could not deal with their differences. “The basic psychology is the same when entire communities are eliminated when they stand in someone’s way,” he said.

Prof Ariav pointed out that one difference between Gandhi and Rabin was the fact that the topic of Rabin’s stature was still a hotly-debated one in Israel, unlike Gandhi’s unquestionable stature as the nation’s ‘Mahatma.’ “Maybe 23 years, the time since Rabin’s death, is not a long enough time for a resolution,” he added.

