Metro ignored transparency rules in RWH works

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not complied with the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act in the awarding of contracts for rainwater harvesting (RWH) pit works at six Metro stations, states an internal audit report.

The report submitted by a chartered accounting firm, Phillipos & Co highlights another glaring finding that the estimated amount of each project (which is only known internally) and the price quoted by agencies who vied for the projects are the same. The New Indian Express has in its possession a copy of the audit report submitted to BMRCL on October 10.

As per the KTPP Act of 1999, any project above Rs 5 lakh has to follow the tendering process. The RWH pit works for these Metro stations along the Northern end of the Green Line — Jalahalli, Peenya, Peenya Industry, Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli and Yeswanthpur Industry (Gorguntepalya) — were estimated to cost over Rs 22.8 lakh.

“Due to splitting of works, amounting to Rs 22,81,980, into six separate packages, the KTPP Act has not been complied with,” states the report. The report also points out that the same work relating to different stations has been split-up with different quotations set for them. “It indicates the avoidance of floating tenders which is against the KTPP Act,” the report added.

Execution of the RWH pit works at Jalahalli and Peenya were entrusted to Ankura Enterprises, while the works at Peenya Industry and Yeshwanthpur were handed over to MR Consultant and Engineers. Works at Dasarahalli and Gorguntepalya were given to Visha Traders. The agencies were entrusted with the work between September 7 and 11.

The report points out the glaring similarity between the estimated cost and the amount quoted by the agencies. The estimated cost at Dasarahalli was specified as Rs 3,80,329 while at the other five Metro stations it was Rs 3,80,329.60. The audit report observes thus: The estimated amount and the quoted amount is the same in all cases.

A top Metro official specified that the Operations and Maintenance Department of BMRCL was responsible for giving these jobs.“This kind of splitting of a single contract will raise the maintenance costs at these stations,” the official said.

On being asked about the audit report, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “BMRCL is a 50:50 company owned by the state and the Centre. This an emergency move due to the rains. However, as of now, there are no specific guidelines laid down on how to deal with emergencies.”This matter will be taken up in the next Board of Directors meeting where they will decide on a set of guidelines for dealing with emergencies.

Metro ridership slumps during festival holidays

As Bengalureans stepped out of the city to enjoy the Deepavali holidays last week, ridership on Metro trains slumped. There has been an average reduction of 40,000 commuters a day, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ajay Seth. “Our average ridership which is 3.6 lakh commuters per day has now gone down to 3.2 lakh commuters per day in the first nine days of November,” he said.