Rape victim getting counselling, Bengaluru cops still clueless about culprits

The victim is being counselled by experts after she reportedly insisted that she wanted to end her life after the incident left her shocked and traumatised.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:20 AM

Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after a 33-year-old woman was raped at knife-point, the Basaveshwaranagar police have still not made any headway in the case. 



The police have been examining closed-circuit television footage to ascertain the identity of the sexual offender and they found some of his movements on the footage.

“We have gathered fingerprint samples and other evidence from FSL experts to zero in on the accused,” the investigating police officer said.

Preliminary probe has convinced the investigators that the accused had kept watch on the house for a few days.

Comments

