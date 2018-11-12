Rape victim getting counselling, Bengaluru cops still clueless about culprits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after a 33-year-old woman was raped at knife-point, the Basaveshwaranagar police have still not made any headway in the case.

The victim is being counselled by experts after she reportedly insisted that she wanted to end her life after the incident left her shocked and traumatised.

The police have been examining closed-circuit television footage to ascertain the identity of the sexual offender and they found some of his movements on the footage.

“We have gathered fingerprint samples and other evidence from FSL experts to zero in on the accused,” the investigating police officer said.

Preliminary probe has convinced the investigators that the accused had kept watch on the house for a few days.