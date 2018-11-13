Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Basaveshwaranagar police seek help of public to nab rapist

The incident took place on Thursday night around 9.30 pm when the woman was alone in her rented house while three of her roommates had gone to their native places for the Deepavali festival.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basaveshwaranagar police investigating the rape of a 33-year-old woman, on Thursday, sought the public’s help to ascertain the identity of the accused who had barged into the victim’s house and even looted her belongings before fleeing the place.

The incident took place on Thursday night around 9.30 pm when the woman was alone in her rented house while three of her roommates had gone to their native places for the Deepavali festival. A senior police officer said that a special team working on the case had gathered some footage for movements of the suspect. But so far, no progress has been made. “We have sought help from locals and neighbours to get some breakthrough. We do not have much details of the suspect to make sketches of him and once the victim recovers from shock, we will take further steps to identify the accused. As we believe that it was a habitual offender, we have questioned some anti-social elements in the area,” he said.

The police believe that the accused is a local and he kept watch on the house until she was staying alone, to strike at the opportune moment.Around 9.30pm that night, the unidentified person had allegedly barged into the victim’s house and raped her at knife-point before robbing her of her belongings and fleeing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basaveshwaranagar police Bengaluru police Bengaluru rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp