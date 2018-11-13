Bengaluru: Basaveshwaranagar police seek help of public to nab rapist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basaveshwaranagar police investigating the rape of a 33-year-old woman, on Thursday, sought the public’s help to ascertain the identity of the accused who had barged into the victim’s house and even looted her belongings before fleeing the place.

The incident took place on Thursday night around 9.30 pm when the woman was alone in her rented house while three of her roommates had gone to their native places for the Deepavali festival. A senior police officer said that a special team working on the case had gathered some footage for movements of the suspect. But so far, no progress has been made. “We have sought help from locals and neighbours to get some breakthrough. We do not have much details of the suspect to make sketches of him and once the victim recovers from shock, we will take further steps to identify the accused. As we believe that it was a habitual offender, we have questioned some anti-social elements in the area,” he said.

The police believe that the accused is a local and he kept watch on the house until she was staying alone, to strike at the opportune moment.Around 9.30pm that night, the unidentified person had allegedly barged into the victim’s house and raped her at knife-point before robbing her of her belongings and fleeing.