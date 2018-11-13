Bengaluru: Chikkaballapura cops jailed for robbing on pretext of raid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Deputy Superinendent of Police (DySP) and his two juniors attached to the Armed Reserve Force in Chikkaballapura were arrested by Gangamma Gudi police for robbery on Sunday. The officer and his staff allegedly robbed Rs 3 lakh from an employee of a private firm on Thursday.

The culprits have been identified as DySp Nagendra Kumar (40), assistant head constable Venkataramana, assistant police constable Santosh and their driver Shamsuddin. Three others, Prasad, Manju and Shankar, are still at large. A senior police officer said the prime accused Shamshuddin was behind tricking Shivakumar (41).Shivakumar had Rs 10 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes. Shamsuddin came to know of this and promised to double the amount to Rs 20 lakh in Rs 500 notes.

A convinced Shivakumar, who was in dire need of money, was asked to come near Thindlu near Vidyaranyapura. There, Dy SP Nagendra Kumar along with six men came in a private cab and raided his house saying that they are policemen. They took Shivakumar in a car and snatched the Rs 10 lakh from him and returned Rs 7 lakh before dropping him back. They threatened to kill him if he approached the police.

Soon, Shivakumar came to Gangamma Gudi police and filed a case. A special team swung into action and tracked the vehicle used by the accused. The Dy SP and his subordinates were caught red-handed with the money. After interrogation, they were handed over to judicial custody. The money is set to be returned to Shivakumar after the probe is over.