CMR Institute of Technology, gram panchayat join forces to improve village

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private college in the city will aid in developing a village with the help of the gram panchayat as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The village, Marasandra, near Mandur, will be adopted by the CMR Institute of Technology and an agreement was signed between the village representatives and the college recently.

As part of the arrangement, CMRIT and the community will work together in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, environment and others through various schemes and seminars. In a recent survey by students and faculty members, around 220 houses in the village were visited and feedback was taken on various issues. The results highlighted issues like pollution, shortage of water, farmers struggling for cattle mats and the poor drainage system.

“The village has been facing many problems and lacks basic infrastructure,” CMRIT said in a statement.

Some of the steps they will undertake are organizing events that benefit the villagers socially, improving standards of cleanliness and hygiene and skill development through classes.