Debt-ridden Bengaluru realtor shoots self

BENGALURU: A debt-ridden realtor shot himself to death at his residence in HAL on Monday afternoon. According to the police, Vijayprakash Chaurasia, shot himself in the head using a licensed revolver in his bathroom. Vijayprakash’s wife and child were in the house when he took this extreme step.

According to a statement given by his brother Vijay Kumar, Vijayprakash was a partner in their real estate company VKC Builders. The duo was in debt after they had taken loans from several banks and a few

individuals too.

Recently, during Janata Darshan, Vandana Kukreja, a techie from Madhya Pradesh had complained to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy against VKC builders stating that she had purchased a flat from them at Panathur and had paid `65 lakh. However, the duo started avoiding her phone calls. The CM later ensured that the woman, with the help of Whitefiled division police, got the flat registered within 24 hours of her complaint.

However, when the Chaurasia brothers were interrogated, they claimed that the reason they avoided her was because they were in financial trouble and had pledged the flat to some other buyer.For the past few months, Vijayprakash was not in a position to handle the stress. The duo had debts amounting to `35 crores. Vijay Kumar allegedly told the police that Vijayprakash was extremely depressed and that he was getting suicidal thoughts.The police have registered a case of unnatural death.