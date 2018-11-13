Home Cities Bengaluru

Debt-ridden Bengaluru realtor shoots self

Vijayprakash’s wife and child were in the house when he took this extreme step.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Licensed pistol

The victim shot himself in the head using a licensed revolver in his bathroom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A debt-ridden realtor shot himself to death at his residence in HAL on Monday afternoon. According to the police, Vijayprakash Chaurasia, shot himself in the head using a licensed revolver in his bathroom. Vijayprakash’s wife and child were in the house when he took this extreme step.

According to a statement given by his brother Vijay Kumar, Vijayprakash was a partner in their real estate company VKC Builders. The duo was in debt after they had taken loans from several banks and a few
individuals too.

Recently, during Janata Darshan, Vandana Kukreja, a techie from Madhya Pradesh had complained to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy against VKC builders stating that she had purchased a flat from them at Panathur and had paid `65 lakh. However, the duo started avoiding her phone calls. The CM later ensured that the woman, with the help of Whitefiled division police, got the flat registered within 24 hours of her complaint.

However, when the Chaurasia brothers were interrogated, they claimed that the reason they avoided her was because they were in financial trouble and had pledged the flat to some other buyer.For the past few months, Vijayprakash was not in a position to handle the stress. The duo had debts amounting to `35 crores. Vijay Kumar allegedly told the police that Vijayprakash was extremely depressed and that he was getting suicidal thoughts.The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru realtor Bengaluru Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp