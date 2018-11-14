Home Cities Bengaluru

Basaveshwaranagar rape case: Bengaluru police still trying to find clues

The Basaveshwaranagar police are yet make a breakthrough in the case of the 33-year-old woman who was raped at knifepoint in her own home by an unidentified man.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Basaveshwaranagar police are yet make a breakthrough in the case of the 33-year-old woman who was raped at knifepoint in her own home by an unidentified man. The shocking crime, which took place last Thursday, resulted in a special team being formed to nab the culprit but no progress has been made so far, according to senior police officials.

According to B K Singh, Additional Commissioner (west), the police had a few clues that they were working on but he refused to share more details about the hunt. A police officer from the local station said that the police had approached localites to get a description of the suspect. CCTV footage of the locality did not help the police get any clues. Other than that they have hit a dead end.

After the incident, several residents refused to open their doors even though it was the police knocking to get information. The special team is now looking for habitual offenders to see if any of them were involved.

Last Thursday, the woman was alone at her house while three of her housemates had gone out of town for Deepavali. The woman, who works as a chartered accountant in a private firm, had returned from work and around 9.30 pm when the the culprit knocked on her door before barging inside and threatening her with a knife before raping her. The traumatised victim was counselled as she said she wanted to end her life.

The mind of a sexual predator

Psychiatrists say sexual predators choose their place of encounter and time carefully. A lot of planning goes into such attacks where the attacker is not known to the victim. Dr Sathish Ramaiah, Psychiatrist, People Tree Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “Like any other psychopath, sexual predators choose vulnerable, lonely women or those who are depressed. They are careful not to choose those who are loud and strong and cannot be physically overpowered. It is not just a sexual act for them, it is psychosocial deprivation that leads to such an expression of frustration. They get a pathological satisfaction from exhibiting such traits.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basaveshwaranagar rape case Bengaluru crime files

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp