Basaveshwaranagar rape case: Bengaluru police still trying to find clues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Basaveshwaranagar police are yet make a breakthrough in the case of the 33-year-old woman who was raped at knifepoint in her own home by an unidentified man. The shocking crime, which took place last Thursday, resulted in a special team being formed to nab the culprit but no progress has been made so far, according to senior police officials.

According to B K Singh, Additional Commissioner (west), the police had a few clues that they were working on but he refused to share more details about the hunt. A police officer from the local station said that the police had approached localites to get a description of the suspect. CCTV footage of the locality did not help the police get any clues. Other than that they have hit a dead end.

After the incident, several residents refused to open their doors even though it was the police knocking to get information. The special team is now looking for habitual offenders to see if any of them were involved.

Last Thursday, the woman was alone at her house while three of her housemates had gone out of town for Deepavali. The woman, who works as a chartered accountant in a private firm, had returned from work and around 9.30 pm when the the culprit knocked on her door before barging inside and threatening her with a knife before raping her. The traumatised victim was counselled as she said she wanted to end her life.

The mind of a sexual predator

Psychiatrists say sexual predators choose their place of encounter and time carefully. A lot of planning goes into such attacks where the attacker is not known to the victim. Dr Sathish Ramaiah, Psychiatrist, People Tree Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “Like any other psychopath, sexual predators choose vulnerable, lonely women or those who are depressed. They are careful not to choose those who are loud and strong and cannot be physically overpowered. It is not just a sexual act for them, it is psychosocial deprivation that leads to such an expression of frustration. They get a pathological satisfaction from exhibiting such traits.”