Bengaluru sees at least one child injury avoidable accident every day

BENGALURU: Few things are more painful than outliving your own child. The city sees at least one child getting injured each day, according to Dr Chetan Ginigeri, a paediatric intensivist who based his finding on a World Health Organisation (WHO) surveillance exercise done in 2011.

Gingeri released his book “Playful” on Tuesday that outlines ways to prevent such injuries and fatalities.

Drawing from his own experiences of treating children, he conducts workshops in apartments, offices, schools, playgrounds and day care centres on how to make these environments safe for children. He starts by giving the parents a tour around the house and showing them the potential dangers.

“At least 30% of the children admitted to the paediatric ICU are those with preventable injuries. There are simple measures that parents can take to prevent things like falling from a balcony, leaving kids alone with a bucket full of water or keeping toilet cleaners and medicines out of the reach of children,” Dr Gingeri, who’s been practising for 13 years now said.

“According to the WHO exercise, 3,000 kids get injured in world every 15 minutes. Accidents kill more children than diseases,” he said. On Saturdays, he visits schools along with his colleagues and on Sundays apartment blocks.

The proceeds from his book will go to Aster CMI Hospital’s Sick Kids Foundation, where he works.

Parents and children who have experienced unintentional or accidental injuries recently were also present at the book release to extend their support to the cause.The illustrated 56-page book, that costs `300, is available on Amazon and in all major bookstores.