Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees at least one child injury avoidable accident every day

“According to the WHO exercise, 3,000 kids get injured in world every 15 minutes. Accidents kill more children than diseases,” says Dr Chetan Ginigeri.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Few things are more painful than outliving your own child. The city sees at least one child getting injured each day, according to Dr Chetan Ginigeri, a paediatric intensivist who based his finding on a World Health Organisation (WHO) surveillance exercise done in 2011.

Gingeri released his book “Playful” on Tuesday that outlines ways to prevent such injuries and fatalities.
Drawing from his own experiences of treating children, he conducts workshops in apartments, offices, schools, playgrounds and day care centres on how to make these environments safe for children. He starts by giving the parents a tour around the house and showing them the potential dangers.

“At least 30% of the children admitted to the paediatric ICU are those with preventable injuries. There are simple measures that parents can take to prevent things like falling from a balcony, leaving kids alone with a bucket full of water or keeping toilet cleaners and medicines out of the reach of children,” Dr Gingeri, who’s been practising for 13 years now said.

“According to the WHO exercise, 3,000 kids get injured in world every 15 minutes. Accidents kill more children than diseases,” he said. On Saturdays, he visits schools along with his colleagues and on Sundays apartment blocks.   

The proceeds from his book will go to Aster CMI Hospital’s Sick Kids Foundation, where he  works.  
Parents and children who have experienced unintentional or accidental injuries recently were also present at the book release to extend their support to the cause.The illustrated 56-page book, that costs `300, is available on Amazon and in all major bookstores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child injury avoidable accidents child safety preventable injuries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp