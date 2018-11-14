Home Cities Bengaluru

Indigenous species make their way into kids’ store

The same bird, along with seven other species, then featured in her company Muuyee’s maiden collection of toys and textiles for kids.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: About two years back, Shweta Pai took a trip to the jungles of Kerala and Karnataka. At dawn, while soothing her crying infant, she heard a distinct whistling sound. That was her first introduction to the whistling thrush bird. Her curiosity about indigenous species of the Indian jungles was further aroused when she learned more about the unique characteristics of the bird and the other animals in the area.

“I was instantly drawn to their stories and felt a need to document it. Moreover, many of these species may not even be there in the near future, and I wanted their stories to reach out to more adults and kids, through a new medium,” says Shweta.

The same bird, along with seven other species, then featured in her company Muuyee’s maiden collection of toys and textiles for kids. The collection, My Darling Earth, was launched in October this year and focuses on clothes and toys that feature some of the lesser known creatures of the Indian jungles, such as: The Malabar Whistling Thrush, Stone Sucker Fish, The Lion Tailed Macaque, The Cane Turtle, and The Draco Lizard.

“Before jumping into the actual making process, I had to research the animals first. I got in touch with ecologists who helped me understand the animals’ characteristics and habitats,” says Shweta. Each toy comes with a tag that explains who the animal is, where he comes from and what his characteristics are. “We got ecologists to vet this information as well,” she adds.

Each product also comes with a fun ‘surprise’ element: For example, the kurta has a pocket at the back, the cane turtle has a detachable shell, the thrush has a colourful plume of feathers that is unique to each piece.
These clothes and toys, Shweta says, are also free from gender stereotypes. “Most toys for girls seem helpless. The ones for boys seem too violent or aggressive. So, we particularly strayed away from making toys with specific male/female angles to it,” explains Shweta. The clothes too, incorporate more neutral silhouettes and colours, so as to not restrict kids within predefined boxes.

The name Muuyee comes from the Konkani word for ‘ant’. Shweta explains that though small, ants can be powerful in what they can achieve. “There’s strength when you create in a community, which is what we do here at Muuyee. There’s care for everyone involved: from our makers and artisans across India to our users,” she says.  

Since its launch, Muuyee has received about eight orders a month The products retail between `300 and `3,000. For Pallavi Kini, a city-based lawyer, the uniqueness of the animals was an instant winning factor. She says, “My child is three and is inquisitive of everything. With the help of Muuyee, I can introduce her to more Indian species and hope that she will take a greater interest in Indian wildlife because of this,” she says.

To buy, log onto muuyee.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigenous species kids store

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp