Home Cities Bengaluru

Photographer reflects solitude in his pictures

Without having any conversation with his subjects, he is able to imagine a story on each one of them.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The elaborate architecture and wide streets of scantily populated Berlin in Germany pushed photographer Sandeep TK to begin reflecting upon the self and understanding the meaning of solitude. The series of photographs that he clicked at the spot captures the emotional state of mind he was experiencing at the time - of separation and a bitter heartbreak.

Without having any conversation with his subjects, he is able to imagine a story on each one of them. He connects them with his personal life. One of his photographs shows an empty chair in an open field. Explaining this, he says, “When someone sits on it, it feels like it is owned by someone. And when it is empty, it seems like it is longing for someone. I had a chair in the house when I was living with my boyfriend. When we broke up, that chair was the only thing I wanted to take.”

He says, “I got a scholarship for a residency programme at Lichtenberg Studio in July 2017 for three months. My idea was to work on rainbow families (same sex partners who are into parenting). I would get a gap of two to three days between each shoot. Hence, I would go out and click pictures of single human beings in the vast landscape.” He adds that many people do not talk about their fears as they are not comfortable to show their vulnerable side. “I was speaking to my friend over beer and she told me about how her boyfriend left her for another woman. She doesn’t prefer to talk about it much though. So one doesn’t know what goes on in one’s head,” he shares.       

The series also includes a short video. He says he’s also put to display, the very first love letter he received from his boy friend and the last text he received from him when they broke up. He hopes to initiate a dialogue about homosexuals through this work. “Our society is still conservative. My friends and family know that I am into men, they just don’t talk about it,” he signs off.The exhibition is on till November 16 at Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep T K photography

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp