Bangladeshi held at Bengaluru Airport for fake passport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national was booked on Wednesday at Kempegowda International Airport for possessing a fake Indian passport.

According to airport police, Massom Khan had arrived by Air Arabia flight G9 497 at 3 am to Bengaluru from Sharjah. “Following a tip-off received by the Immigration officials, his passport was checked and it was found to be fake,” said airport police.

He had obtained the passport fraudulently from Regional Passport Office, Delhi by producing false documents, police said.