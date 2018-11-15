Bengaluru: Notorious thief attacks cops, shot at and nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A notorious thief wanted in 12 cases of theft was shot at and nabbed by the Banasawadi police on Tuesday night. Dinesh Bora (28), a resident of Hormavu Agara and a native of Nepal, attacked police constable Murthy with a dagger injuring him.

Police said that they received information around 10.20 pm that a person was trying to break into a locked house in Kacharakanahalli. The police rushed to the spot and found the suspect. After the police chased him he entered a playground in Ramdev Garden where the policemen surrounded him.

“Though he was asked to surrender, he pulled out a dagger and attacked constable Murthy. Inspector Virupakshaswamy fired a warning shot and even that did not deter the accused from attacking the policemen. In self defence, the inspector opened fire at him and the bullet hit his right knee. He was immediately rushed to a hospital,” a police official said.

Investigations revealed that Bora was arrested earlier as well for theft. A case has been registered at KG Halli police station in this connection.This is not the first case where culprits have fired at the police. It my be recalled that on November 11 a pair of notorious history sheeters fired at the police in a bid to flee.