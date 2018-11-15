Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru planetarium begins workshop on assembling telescopes

The workshop may be extended for one more day for night sky observation, which is subject to the sky being clear. The cost of the workshop is Rs 1,500 per head.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:12 AM

Astronomy enthusiasts take part in telescope assembly workshop at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans now have a chance to learn how to assemble and disassemble a telescope, as the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has begun a workshop for the same.

The workshop, which has been opened to schools, colleges and the general public, will be held from Wednesday to Saturday. As part of the workshop, 14 participants will learn to assemble a 150 mm, f8 Newtonian telescope with Dobsonian mount, each of which costs Rs 20,000. The workshop will also have theory sessions about astronomy and telescopes.

Institutions can depute up to two participants for a telescope. The workshop may be extended for one more day for night sky observation, which is subject to the sky being clear. The cost of the workshop is Rs 1,500 per head.

