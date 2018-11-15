City hosts workshop for women looking for career in science

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past two days, a group of women interested in entering the field of science and research, have been participating in a workshop being held at the National Centre for Biosciences (NCBS) in order to understand how they can have successful careers as scientists. The workshop will conclude on November 15.

Organised by the British Council through the Newton-Bhabha programme, in partnership with IISER Pune, this workshop is part of a nationwide mission to train 320 women scientists to join allied science careers by January next year. According to the Council, women constitute 46 per cent of the 33.3 million young people currently in the tertiary education levels in India. They also constitute 40 per cent of the undergraduates in science. At entry levels of academia, women faculty are between 15-20 per cent, a number that drops further to around 3 per cent when one looks at higher levels.

“In India, the real attrition of women begins after a PhD, with only a fraction getting into successful academic careers and even fewer reaching top positions in research and administration, taking up science as a career. The Newton-Bhabha programme addresses this issue and has created opportunities to develop future work in the area of diversity in science, particularly the representation of women in leadership roles,” the council said in a statement.

The workshops help the participants as they aim to generate avenues to retain trained womanpower in science by targeting those who are making a transition from education to scientific careers, a stage that witnesses the highest attrition. According to Alan Gemmell, director, British Council India, “The programme aims at providing opportunities for diverse expertise in allied science careers to ease the transition of women in the field of science. We see a huge lacuna in representation of women in leadership roles in the field and want to address the need by providing alternate opportunities for women who want to move from education to scientific careers.”

Since 2016, the workshops have trained over 220 women scientists and are in the process of training 100 more women during 2018-19, providing access to training and professional development in science administration and management and science journalism.