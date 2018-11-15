Dr Subrata Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Living with diabetes can be difficult and hard not only for the patients but also for the entire family in terms of emotional, physical and financial issues. Diabetes can cause a wide range of serious health issues to anyone at any stage of life. In India, it is one of the leading causes of blindness, kidney failure, amputations, heart failure and stroke.

Diabetes is fast gaining the status of a potential epidemic in India with more than 62 million individuals currently diagnosed with the disease. This is more than 7.1% of the adult population. The average age on onset is 42.5 years. Nearly 1 million Indians die due to diabetes every year. According to the Indian Heart Association, India is projected to be home to 109 million individuals with diabetes by 2035. A study by the American Diabetes Association reports that India will see the greatest increase in people diagnosed with diabetes by 2030. The high incidence is attributed to a combination of genetic susceptibility plus adoption of a high-calorie, low-activity lifestyle by India’s growing middle class.

Treatment

Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented but can be managed with insulin injections throughout one’s lifetime. Type 2 diabetes can often be prevented or delayed by maintaining a normal body weight, engaging in physical activity, and consuming healthy diet and avoiding tobacco. Consume dietary products that are rich in whole grains and fibre. Choose good fats like polyunsaturated fats found in nuts, vegetable oils, and fish. Eating less red meat and saturated fat can also help prevent diabetes. Controlling of blood pressure and maintaining proper foot care are important for people with the disease. Type 2 diabetes may also be treated with medications with or without insulin. Weight loss surgery for obesity is sometimes an effective measure for those with type 2 diabetes if advised by a physician or an endocrinologist.

- The writer is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital