Murder video of juice shop owner goes viral
BENGALURU: A video of a person being killed over a petty brawl was circulated on WhatsApp groups and on television channels on Wednesday.
Senior police officials requested people not to circulate such videos which has disturbing content.
The video contained visuals of a recent murder in which a 27-year-old juice shop owner, who questioned a customer for not paying for a cigarette, was stabbed to death in Vijayanagar on Sunday. The brawl was between the shop owner Mahadev and the customer Vinay Kumar and his friends. Police have arrested Vinay Kumar. E