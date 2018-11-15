Officials clear vendor encroachments in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents had been long complaining about the illegal encroachment of roads and footpaths by street vendors in Madiwala, and finally, on Monday, they could breathe a sigh of relief.



Action was taken by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in coordination with the Madiwala Police Station and Madiwala Traffic Police. The Madiwala market road, where 88 vegetable and flower vendors were doing their business for the last 20 years, was cleared.

As they were illegally encroaching the roads and footpaths, BBMP had set up a complex in a nearby area inside a service road for vendors to continue doing their business. This, along with road widening and clearing of footpaths and roads for vehicles and pedestrians to pass through easily.

“About 83 vendors were allotted space in the building set up by the BBMP. There were no complaints as such from the residents, but the BBMP had made a list of places since they were encroaching the roads and footpaths. The vendors were happy to move as well. Now, there is no congestion in the area,” says Bharat, inspector at Madiwala Police Station.

Gavisuddappa, traffic inspector, also explained that some flower vendors are still in need of allotment at the building. “There are some go-downs and temporarily spaces been provided until another solution is found,” he says. Regarding traffic conditions, he says, “Earlier, it was difficult for vehicles and two-wheelers to pass through the area because vendors were an obstruction. Now, there is a good flow for traffic.”

G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister, had congratulated the efforts of all parties on social media, saying they are “committed to making sure the city’s footpaths are pedestrian-friendly.”