Pedalling for a better tomorrow

Sushil Reddy an energy engineer from IIT-Bombay, has ridden thousands of kilometres across the world on a solar-powered bicycle to raise awareness on solar energy and clean transportation.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Reddy with his solar bicycle | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do not be surprised if you come across a young man riding a bicycle attached to a big solar panel around the city. In fact, if you show interest, he is likely to explain to you what he is doing, and why.

Sushil Reddy (29), an energy engineer from IIT-Bombay, has ridden thousands of kilometres across the world on a solar-powered bicycle to raise awareness on solar energy and clean transportation.

From November 26 to December 10, he will ride around Bengaluru and visit schools, corporate organisations and NGOs as part of his project. The Bengaluru leg of the initiative, termed ‘The SunPedal Ride’, was inaugurated by IT/BT Minister K J George at an event here on Wednesday.

Sushil was working with a start-up in solar energy at IIT-Bombay, and began the initiative two years ago. “While working there, I realised there is a big disconnect between government policies for solar energy and what people know on the ground. At individual level, they do not know how they can contribute,” he says.

