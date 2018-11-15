Report to physician in case of adverse symptoms of dengue

Dr S Manohar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have been diagnosed with dengue, my platelet count is 96,000. My fever started a week ago, but now, I do not have fever or body aches or rashes. Am I to refrain from any foods? I am not feeling any weakness as of now.Monitor your blood platelets, consult your physician, follow normal diet and take plenty of fluids.

My mother is suffering from dengue. She is admitted in ICU in a hospital. Her blood counts is 5,000 only. One transfusion of platelets is done. We are waiting for the next blood report. What should be done? Could you suggest some things we need to take care of?

You should provide care till platelet count shows stability and rises. PCV (Packed Cell Volume) to be monitored. Any bleeding tendency or any adverse symptoms needs to be reported to the physician. Follow the planned diet and have plenty of fluids.

I suffer from depression and now, I got diagnosed with dengue. I take amixideh tablet at night. Should I continue this medicine?

Yes, medication should be followed as prescribed by the physician.

- The expert is the director - Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital