Home Cities Bengaluru

Report to physician in case of adverse symptoms of dengue

I have been diagnosed with dengue, my platelet count is 96,000. My fever started a week ago, but now, I do not have fever or body aches or rashes.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr S Manohar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have been diagnosed with dengue, my platelet count is 96,000. My fever started a week ago, but now, I do not have fever or body aches or rashes. Am I to refrain from any foods? I am not feeling any weakness as of now.Monitor your blood platelets, consult your physician, follow normal diet and take plenty of fluids.

My mother is suffering from dengue. She is admitted in ICU in a hospital. Her blood counts is 5,000 only. One transfusion of platelets is done. We are waiting for the next blood report. What should be done? Could you suggest some things we need to take care of?
You should provide care till platelet count shows stability and rises. PCV (Packed Cell Volume) to be monitored. Any bleeding tendency or any adverse symptoms needs to be reported to the physician. Follow the planned diet and have plenty of fluids.

I suffer from depression and now, I got diagnosed with dengue. I take amixideh tablet at night. Should I continue this medicine?
Yes, medication should be followed as prescribed by the physician.
- The expert is the director - Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp