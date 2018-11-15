Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, Bengalureans will be able to track your neighbourhood garbage auto tipper

BBMP is the first municipality in the country that has Geographic Information System (GIS) based road history.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:16 AM

BBMP pourakarmikas busy with their work at Race Course Road

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents will soon be able to track the auto tipper that comes to their homes every day as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines stating that each tipper must be installed with a Global Positioning System (GPS) chip.

The BBMP garbage collection system used to be largely dependent on contractors. However, since January this year, all contract pourakarmikas started working directly with the BBMP with their salaries being paid directly into their accounts. However, auto-tipper vehicles, compactors and the drivers along with the helpers still work under contractors.

As per Solid Waste Management guidelines, there should be one auto tipper for 750 houses. “The contractors were paid as per the number of auto-tippers they claimed to have. However, in reality, the number of auto-tippers they mentioned in the contract and the number of tippers on-road would not tally. There would be a difference of 25 per cent at least,’’ a senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express.

Now, the BBMP is calling for new tenders and based on the High Court’s directions, they will award tenders ward-wise making sure that one agency or person will not get more than four to five wards. “The tender cannot be awarded to one agency or one person. It will be now awarded ward-wise. One agency or person can get maximum of four to five wards. This will make it easier for us to keep track,’’ D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) said.

BBMP is the first municipality in the country that has Geographic Information System (GIS) based road history. They have the data of all 93,000 roads covering 14,000 km. Using the same data, BBMP can now assign auto-tippers.

“The new tenders will be floated by the end of this month. The bidder has to include GPS for their auto tippers. Once it is formalised, officials, public and other people can track them from our website. This will be real time data,’’ he said. Also, this will help the Palike to know the exact number of auto-tippers that worked each day. “They will be paid depending on the actual number of tippers on the road,’’ he said.

