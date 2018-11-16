Ambidant case to be handed over to CID?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is likely to hand over the investigations into the multi-crore cheating case involving Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). An order to this effect would be issued in a few days.

Sources said as the money involved in the case is in crores together, the case would be referred for CID probe.

“There has been discussions in this regard and a decision will be taken soon,” a senior police officer said.

Currently, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating the case.