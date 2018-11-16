App to keep a check on noise levels

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noise pollution, owing to growing traffic in the city, is a known but less-explored aspect. In order to make people aware of the continuous high decibel environment they live in, the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has created an app called Shabda (sound). A team of five members, including researches and software professionals, launched the app on Android, on November 7.

“This is a noise measuring app that allows users to report the primary source of noise. If, for instance, they are stuck in traffic, they can record the noise around for 10 seconds. The app will measure the minimum, average and maximum decibel levels, use GPS to geolocate the location of the noise,” said Gayathri Muraleedharan, an urban researcher from the team.

Apart from attributing the source to road traffic, vehicle horns, stray dogs barking, construction and other options available on the app, users have the option to also say how much the noise has impacted them.

“Options such as irritation, stress, headaches and more can be chosen to report the affect the noise has on the person,” Gayathri said, adding, “We used the microphone in the phone and GPS to locate the noise.”

The long-term purpose, according to the team, is to crowdsource data to demonstrate urban challenges, one of them being noise pollution. The data will be collated and put on a dashboard called ‘urban observatory’, which is available on the app but is not on the CSTEP website as of now.

With real-time data, policy makers, government officials, think tanks, activists, real estate developers and citizens can look for trends.

“An advantage for citizens is to compare noise levels in various neighbourhoods of the city. Real estate developers can also leverage the data to advertise their projects in quieter residential areas. The psychological and physical effects when the decibel levels cross the recommended figures continuously throughout the day, will be recorded. This will contribute to the urban noise data base,” said Noelene Marisa, another urban researcher from the team.

As per Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the acceptable decibel level in a resident area from 6 am to 10 pm is 55 decibels, and in the night from 10 am to 6 pm, it is 45 decibels. The researchers say during the day time in a residential zone, the noise levels tend to range between 75 and 85 decibels that can have drastic effects and harm people’s overall health.

The urban observatory will expand to include other urban issues such as water and air pollution, traffic, etc. Based on how well the Shabda app functions and is received by consumers, it may be included in iOS system as well.