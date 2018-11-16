Bengaluru: College AO gets an obscene e-mail after banning shorts in campus

Home Cities Bengaluru

The AO has now approached the Cyber Crime police seeking legal action against the person who sent the e-mail. The alleged incident took place on November 3, but the case was filed on November 9.

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the Administrative Officer (AO) of a private engineering college in the city sent out an e-mail to all staff members banning the entry of staff and students wearing shorts within the college premises, he received a threatening e-mail with vulgar content.

The complainant, K Unnikrishnan, the AO of Amrita School of Engineering in Kasavanahalli, stated in his complaint that an administrative  decision to ban the entry of staff/students wearing shorts to Administrative Blocks as per the university policy, as the girls hostel, family quarters and classrooms are located within the administrative block.

“An e-mail was also sent to all staff members communicating the same on November 3. The same afternoon, an e-mail with obscene photographs and a threatening message were sent to my e-mail ID from ‘Divyakami74@yahoo.co.in’,” he stated in his complainant.

Following his complaint the police have booked the accused for criminal intimidation, sending obscene content under the provisions of the IPC, transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act and transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

“Though we can not confirm at this point of time, the role of some staff cannot be ruled out,” an official in the Cyber Crime police station said.

