Bengaluru: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 90 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a tip-off, the Bangalore Zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 223.84 kg of ganja and cannabis, valued at Rs 90 lakh in the market, from a car passing through Devanahalli on Tuesday (November 13).

The drugs were being transported from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra via Bengaluru. Three people, including the kingpin of a major drug trafficking network spread across South India, was arrested the following day (November 14).

According to an NCB release, the ganja had been packed inside 110 packets and stuffed in the boot of a Swift DZire Car bearing an Andhra Pradesh licence plate.