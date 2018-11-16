Despite drive, Bikers with modified silencers still create a racket

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a special three-day drive that was held in August to catch motorcycles with defective or modified silencers by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Kasim Raja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East), says that they have continued with their efforts since they are still in the process of nabbing riders violating the law. While last year, 5,053 defective silencers were caught, this year, as of November 1, the number has gone up to 8,256.

However, residents are not quite happy with the drive, as they feel traffic police are not being vigilant enough in catching violators. “The Mount Carmel College area is where this problem has been rampantly happening. Youngsters ride with modified silencers mainly to impress the girls studying at the college. On the 8th Main Road, the roads are too narrow, and it is scary because they accelerate all of a sudden and apply brakes in residential areas,” said a Vasanth Nagar resident.

“On 4th Cross Road, Banaswadi, every night, at least five-six bikes race in the area with modified silencers. No action has been taken yet despite requesting them to set up a check-post to catch these violators,” says Avinash Bandre (name changed), another resident in the area.

Vishal Agarwal, founder of club Bikers of India, says that it is a common sight seeing bikers with modified silencers, especially on bullets. “Cops are on the move to catch them. The bikers get the modifications done on JC Road and other automobile shops. Any mechanic can customise a silencer. If the chambers are done, then it costs anywhere between `2,000 and `3,000. If it is readymade, then it costs between `600 and `3,000, depending on quality,” he says.

When it comes to imported bikes, the rule still applies, as according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 80 decibels is the norm.

However, the modified silencers, including imported bikes, go up to 100 decibels. “Imported bikes are illegal too, but cops do not know much about imported bikes, so they don’t get caught. Bikers cite excuses like, ‘they are built-in’ or it is a ‘stock silencer’,” Vishal explains.

Raja agrees that silencers can be bought easily, even online. But in regard to imported bikes, he admits that the Traffic Police do not have the necessary tools to identify the noise level of such bikes. “Only the pollution control board can identify the noise level. We are not trained in using technical tools,” he says.