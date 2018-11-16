Housekeeping staff at Mysuru Road Metro station protest over loss of jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 50 women, who were previously employed as housekeeping staff at Mysuru Road Metro station, staged a sit-in protest on the steps of the station on Thursday afternoon. They had lost their jobs due to the change of contractor enaged housekeeping chores at the station.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told The New Indian Express that a new contractor took over maintenance of the station on Thursday.

“The concern SMC was performing the housekeeping tasks earlier and KCIC has taken over the contract from today. The employees of the earlier contractor are upset over their loss of jobs,” he said.

“It was not a major protest or anything. They just wanted to have their jobs back,” Shankar said.

The women expressed their grievances to BMRCL staff at the station.

“We have also spoken to the new contractor on their behalf and he has agreed to consider taking them on board. However, police verification and other documentation checks need to be carried out by them first,” he said.